ICYMI, over the weekend, the GOP group chat got a little spicy—with a certain billionaire technocrat clashing hard with a few notable Republican hardliners. The Daily Beast called it an “all-out MAGA civil war” before stubbing its toe in its rush to delight in the political schism:
“The logic-twisting alliance between Silicon Valley’s new oligarchs and the home-spun patriotism at the heart of the Republican grassroots movement is shattering before our very eyes.”
The tiff has to do with Elon Musk’s stance on H-1B visas, a type of non-immigrant visa that allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers, ostensibly for highly technical or specialized positions (you know, like software engineers, janitors, and pickleball instructors). Even though Team Trump campaigned on a platform of secure borders and mass deportations and protect American jobs, Musk is openly, vocally, all in on H-1B visas, contending that “importing” the best talent is key to staying competitive in the global marketplace. Critics—most notably far-right activist Laura Loomer—are accusing the Rocket Man of betraying Americans and stealing their jobs in favor of cheap labor. In response to publicizing her POV, Loomer’s premium X account was demonetized (allegedly along with at least a dozen more conservative accounts).
Musk went on to drop verbal napalm all over X, crudely telling folks like Loomer who disagree with his take to “[perform an anatomically impossible autoerotic act],” adding, “I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”
The Internet seems to be unsure whether that was a threat, a promise, the work of a bot, or a megalomaniacal mogul’s embarrassing temper tantrum.
Vivek Ramaswamy backed his billionaire DOGE co-captain with a blistering (albeit, not entirely inaccurate) diss of our societal fabric as a whole. “American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence,” Ramaswamy wrote on X. “A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math Olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers. This can be our Sputnik moment. We’ve awaken [sic] from slumber before & we can do it again. Trump’s election hopefully marks the beginning of a new golden era in America, but only if our culture fully wakes up. A culture that once again prioritizes achievement over normalcy; excellence over mediocrity; nerdiness over conformity; hard work over laziness.”
The Internet held its breath waiting for Trump to weigh in. When he did, his words sounded like they’d been pulled from the [nonexistent] children’s book, See Trump Speak.
The president-elect’s current position is a far cry—more like a dramatic 180—from 2016, when Trump insisted the H-1B program existed for “the explicit purpose of substituting for American workers at lower pay,” and promised to “end forever the use of the H-1B as a cheap labor program.”
Dozens of substackers have been deep-diving the feud—there’s a year’s worth of content for you right there—and all I can say is that I haven’t seen folks this feisty on X since Chili’s and Applebee’s clashed over who had the better deal on bottomless chips and salsa. The slings and arrows are enough to make this girl’s head wobble on her neck. They offer little in the way of constructive solutions and instead unleash an angry torrent of questions:
Is Musk a self-serving traitor?
Is Trump a two-faced liar?
When did the racist card become the most powerful one in the deck?
Is this about immigration at all—or is it yet another broken bit of bureaucracy being dragged into the spotlight, possibly on purpose?
Is it a molehill-turned-mountain thanks to Democrat fuel designed to divide MAGA?
Is it possible to hold two opposing beliefs at the same time (namely that the US needs to attract high-level talent to maintain a competitive global edge while also being obligated to protect Americans)?
It is all just more of the same political theater engineered to work the unwashed masses into a frenzy and distract us from something far more sinister going on? (Hi, Vee!)
Importantly, what has happened to us as a society when just about any disagreement—even among allies—automatically and instantaneously devolves into a petty pissing match?
My takes, respectively: Possibly, probably (*he’s a politician, after all), not sure but probably around two-thousand-and-George-Floyd, the latter, might be, absolutely, one hundred percent, and I’m blaming social media.
You nailed it with "yet another broken bit of bureaucracy" and "possible to hold two opposing beliefs at the same time (namely that the US needs to attract high-level talent to maintain a competitive global edge while also being obligated to protect Americans)".
I've spent the last 20+ year working for corporate America in the tech sector and I've had a front row seat to the H1B (and L1 etc) visas. Both things are true. 1) *at times* (usually during boom times when we're on a hiring spree), we can't hire engineers fast enough from the domestic talent pool so being able to tap into the global talent pool absolutely helps. 2) foreign H1B visa holders are definitely cheaper and usually less of a flight risk (to jump ship for an even higher offer a year later) due to the lengthy process the path-to-greencard (and then citizenship) entails so companies kind of have these visa holders by the gonads once that process starts. This latter point is pretty much entirely due to the broken government bureaucracy (not surprising).
IMO the correct way to fix this is to throw out the entire set of foreign workers visa programs (there are a bunch of different ones), and start with a clean slate. There should be a transparent and streamlined process for companies to get these visas when absolutely needed, and they should only be approved if there genuinely is no domestic supply of the talent needed - which admittedly is not all that easy to assess. Even today, it's not like these visas get approved willy nilly; companies do have to prove that they tried hiring domestically first (going through a 6 month waiting period during which they allegedly have to advertise domestically first, etc) - but at this point the big corporations have figured out the game and there are cottage industry immigration law firms that help them navigate these nuisances (for a hefty fee I might add).
At the end of the day, the issue here isn't that we're being overrun by these foreign visa holders, and also, *when* they truly aren't taking away any of our domestic jobs, these foreigners are a net positive to our economy because they're highly paid (on average) which means they contribute lots of taxes, and at the same time don't receive any benefits. So compared to our illegal immigration problems this is night and day and we've got a million other bigger problems as a country.
"Importantly, what has happened to us as a society when just about any disagreement—even among allies—automatically and instantaneously devolves into a petty pissing match?"
XXXXXXXXXXXXXX This statement sums it up nicely. Blovating ffffffffffffffffffing nonsense by everyone everywhere always. WTFFFFFFFFFFFFff people. Trial ballons are everywhere. Cut out this BS nonsense and focus on doing great things with the Trump man. 2025 will be great year. Roll with it and help it happen.
Thanks to Jenna for always providing us with great musings.
Happy and Healthy 2025 to all; Happy Holidays.
Respectfully