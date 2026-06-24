Four days a week, I give away my snarky hot takes for free. The fifth post goes behind a paywall because this is, somewhat alarmingly, my only job.

If you want in, you can upgrade below (an annual subscription works out to about 30 cents a post and comes with a free signed book). If you can’t swing it or you aren’t sure if you like me that much, no worries. Free content will resume tomorrow.

Imagine your boss texts you on a random Tuesday morning and says, “You know what? You’ve been crushing it all month. Why don’t you take today off?” There’s no end to the many ways you could spend those eight to nine glorious, unexpected free hours. You could organize every junk drawer in your house. Rewatch Season 3 of Suits. Visit your grandparents. Treat yourself to a massage. Finally check out that new museum in town. Gather some friends and drive over to the National Mall to wave your pom-poms for the algae that’s slowly swallowing the Reflecting Pool.

This week, to the surprise of literally no one familiar with leftist lunacy, a group of unhinged, rainbow-haired, TDS-addled libs chose the last option.

Clearly, the algae has fans.

(In the protestors’ defense, they likely don’t have jobs, so that part was probably a stretch.)