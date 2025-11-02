The Book They (Really) Don't Want You to Read

Some stories write themselves. Others are written because someone tried to silence them.

When Dr. Pierre Kory started speaking publicly about chlorine dioxide—a compound health agencies call “industrial bleach” in the same breath they approve it for use in drinking water; the same stuff you can buy at REI to take camping with you—the backlash was instant.

He could’ve stayed quiet, cashed some checks, and lived a nice, controversy-free life. Instead, he decided to write a book. Because apparently, that’s what happens when you tell a system expat he’s not allowed to ask questions.

Today, he’s sharing why.

The War on Chlorine Dioxide isn’t a medical thriller, but there are plenty of villains. It’s not a comedy—but the irony could kill a horse. And it’s not “misinformation,” unless your definition of that word is “something that makes Pharma extremely uncomfortable.”

Dr. Kory was asked to record the short lecture above describing his initial interest in and subsequent research into chlorine dioxide for a conference he’s participating in next month—but I think it doubles as a perfect teaser for the book. If you’re curious about how this project came to be, or why he chose a highly controversial molecule as our next “war on” topic (spoiler: it has everything to do with how aggressively the PTB have tried to suppress it), I think you’ll find it fascinating.

(Note: He’s speaking to a group who’s intimately familiar with the chlorine dioxide world. The names he rattles off may be unfamiliar now but they all play a role in the story.)

Here’s a quick excerpt from the epilogue, in Dr. Kory’s words; finessed by me:

“I didn’t set out to become an expert in chlorine dioxide. I never imagined I’d become one of its most visible or vocal defenders. But here we are. And frankly, if not me, then who? The researchers in South America who’ve been jailed? The physicians in Europe who’ve been de-licensed and defamed? The countless patients whose voices don’t ‘qualify’ as evidence because their healing was never written up in a peer-reviewed journal? As I write this, there are still no formal clinical trials underway in the U.S. studying oral chlorine dioxide. None. Not because it’s dangerous (you know by this point that there is unequivocal data showing it can be safely used within established therapeutic ranges), but because the FDA won’t allow it. Not because there’s no public interest—read my inbox—but because there’s no profit. I keep returning to a quote from journalist Upton Sinclair: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.” That one line explains so much of the madness we’ve seen in recent years. The Covid era exposed a chilling truth: Our medical system isn’t just flawed—it’s intentionally structured to favor profitable disease management over affordable cures. And woe to the molecule that dares to threaten the gravy train. Chlorine dioxide does. That’s why it must be destroyed. Even now, mainstream coverage of chlorine dioxide almost always includes the same tired phrase: “peddled by conspiracy theorists who believe it cures everything from cancer to Covid.” It’s never: “widely used as a water disinfectant and pathogen killer with a long track record of safety, currently being studied for its broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties.” Why? Because the latter might prompt a thinking person to ask more questions. And we can’t have that, now can we? This book is not the final word on chlorine dioxide. It’s the beginning of what I hope will be a much broader and braver conversation. It’s a challenge to researchers, clinicians, and journalists to pick up this thread and follow it. If I’m wrong, prove it—scientifically, transparently, and without the smug derision that’s become the calling card of captured experts—and I will graciously concede. But if I’m right—and I’ll say it again, bring the scrutiny—then we may be sitting on the most powerful, misunderstood, and suppressed therapeutic of our time.”

The fact is, chlorine dioxide is used routinely—and safely—around the world to treat and manage a variety of diseases and conditions, from autism and cancer to HIV and malaria. Given the tremendous international interest, we will be translating the book into multiple languages, starting with Spanish. Stay tuned here for updates.

In the meantime, you can learn more about The War on Chlorine Dioxide and pre-order your copy here.

Questions? Comments? Issues ordering? (There have been a few—I’m not going to lie—but I’m working diligently to remedy them.) Thanks as always for your support. :)

