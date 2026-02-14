Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Pallies's avatar
Tim Pallies
10hEdited

Jenna. thanks SO MUCH for this! For the record, I like the parts you wrote better than the parts I submitted. Also for the record, I am thrilled/humbled that you would take the time to read my book! (I'd post a bunch of hearts here, but I don't want to look creepy) ❤️😊

Reply
Share
12 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Roberta Stack's avatar
Roberta Stack
9h

Glad to get to know you here Tim! I just bought your book and am excited to start reading. We have such a wonderful opportunity to live in this neighborhood of creative and interesting people that Jenna has created.

Reply
Share
2 replies
106 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture