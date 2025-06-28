Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Tim Pallies
20h

"Smartphones aren’t for kids under 18 years old. Let them be kids—free of online burden and potential addiction."

This made me think of Steve, a guy I went to high school with. Straight A student, played several musical instruments well, and talented artist successful in various media, (paint, sculpture, etc.)

I asked him once how he managed it. He said it was easy--they had no TV.

Julie Young
19h

Jenna, your subscriber spotlights are always fantastic!

Re: smartphones: As someone with nine kids, ages 24-40, the NUMBER ONE thing I would do over is not let them have a smartphone until they were old enough to buy and support their own. I see such a difference in the mental health and emotional maturity between my older (pre-smartphone era) kids and their younger (digitally dependent) siblings.

