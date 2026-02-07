Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Nelson's avatar
David Nelson
6hEdited

Hail, Chris! Well-met!

Where would we sloggers be without our writers?! Flitting the world, reporting back what they see--what we COULD see if we... if we could... only...

If you're not the lead dog, you're just looking at someone else's furry rear-end all day every day. BUT (forgive the pun) if that butt ahead has a READING stand with an OPEN BOOK on it??... we could go ANYWHERE our writers take us! To whatever extent they know us and help us... ...they will be judged. Thank you--and the inimitable Jenna--for taking us along! (Sahalie-level INSPIRATION: enclose a packet of air freshener with every book...)

Reply
Share
4 replies
Laura Larimore's avatar
Laura Larimore
6h

The "What's a Hill..." section is so beautiful to me. I would like Chris AND Jenna to both be my neighbors!

Reply
Share
2 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture