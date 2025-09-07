Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bridget's avatar
Bridget
10h

Jenna, thank you for posting this :) You knocked it out of the park with memes yet again! And YES - almost everyone I know would FLAUNT that "You voted for this" t-shirt.

I'd never seen that Special TV Microwave Computer meme, and giggled so hard at that that I actually just went on etsy and ordered myself a stamped aluminum cuff bracelet that says "Special TV Microwave Computer" 🤣 to remind myself that I don't HAVE to fit in anywhere. Right? I can be whoever the hell I want. And reveal as much of myself as I want.

It's a journey, for sure!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
88 replies
Janet's avatar
Janet
9hEdited

Bridget—almost my life as well since September 2021. ALL my closer friends are liberals. The moment I changed? I was already going through the hell of not vaccinating. My sister disowned me. I’m 77. No way was I falling for an untested shot. Right at lockdown, my daughter called (lives 1000 miles away) and announced that my adorable, bright and wonderful 14 yo granddaughter was now my grandson. I was speechless. I had no real idea what this was. The kid had ended up on the spectrum from what I’m sure was the HPV jab 3 years before. But nobody talks about it. Ever.

By 2021 my grandchild was medicated with those drugs and heading to the mutilation, which did happen at age 16. Oh, and sterilization too. Therapists and doctors were involved of course. I knew more about it by then and one day in that 2021 September I asked myself “why don’t the therapists and doctors question this. They are CHILDREN”. I actually heard that “still small voice” answer—BECAUSE THEY ARE ALL IN ON IT. Because the liberals were supporting this and championed this evil, to the point of fucking sanctuary states to destroy children—my only grandchild. I was OUT. My last vote for a democrat was 2020. I despise them with all my being. I wish for certain people to get a vaporizing revenge visited upon them ASAP. I BELIEVE they will at some time.

Absolutely no one who is not personally close to this satanic child sacrifice has any idea what it does to a family, let alone a child. The parents are threatened, gaslit and lied to. Actually told “Do you want a dead daughter or live son”. Implying suicide. My daughter was told this. I can’t wait for our democrat (the word I use now is DEMwit) local organizer rings my doorbell next fall. Yes, the one who demonized those who didn’t vax with a sneer right in front of me and referenced deplorables back in 2022. I didn’t say anything. I have ammunition now and I don’t give a flying f#@k what he thinks.I’m reaching that point. I don’t do social media. Never have. My husband still loves me after 57 years. I am comfortable with myself at this point. Thanks for this post. You are not alone. I am part of that growing coalition that joined together to get the monsters out of our lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
220 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture