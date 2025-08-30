Jenna’s Side

David Nelson
10h

Wow, John/Mr. Wright! I'm sorry for your loss of Cathy. I cannot imagine the blow.

Reading your, I will guess shortened-for-the-purpose, list of accomplishments, I keep asking myself "Why don't I hate this guy yet?" I'm surprised--and over-joyed--that I don't. I've admired you from afar through your comments, but now I'm glad, in the extreme, to learn that you are you, and have been here being you, in America, for as long as you've continued. And I'm enjoying the likelihood that, because of America, there are even more, like you, leading, succeeding, exceeding. What you've got... I hope it's shedding, and infecting future generations. I wish you profound peace of soul, and the gentlest reminder of the way of all souls. Thank you for sharing/baring it.

SteveO
9h

Man of Mystery. I envy the life you lead. I am happy with being boring and retired. But I have often dreamed of being a free spirit. But my fear of instability keeps me grounded. I have all that I need, not want. But you are living a curious life that sounds so interesting. Keep on being free and explosive.

