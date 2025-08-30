IN CASE YOU’RE NEW HERE, Jenna’s Side Subscriber Spotlight is a perk for paid subscribers who have something they’d like to share with the class. Think of it as show-and-tell for grownups—except instead of your limited edition Beanie Baby or the time capsule you made in 1977, it’s your business, project, purpose, Substack, side hustle, or genius idea. Upgrade today and get yourself on the list!

John Wright calls himself the CEO of Independent Thinking Inc., but his actual company is Starfire Research—a name born of his early studies in subatomic nuclear physics. These days, he says it “applies to all of [his] business endeavors,” *which are many; try to keep up.

John is a magnanimous Founding Subscriber of this stack, which makes it all the more humiliating to admit that I somehow completely lost his original Subscriber Spotlight replies and didn’t even realize it. Seriously, SMH. John is as gracious as he is generous and promptly forgave me—which isn’t even a tiny bit surprising because we all know I have the most amazing subscribers on the planet.

Please enjoy getting to know your new favorite artist, entrepreneur, polymath, and fellow freedom fighter.

WHO EVEN ARE YOU?

I’m an artist and photographer with an eye for the unusual. Give me a model and let me create beauty and I’m happy. Otherwise you’ll find me with a book in my hand or a keyboard under my fingers. I’m also a father and formerly an awesome husband.

I’ve had an interesting life, and been many things. I became an entrepreneur in 1982 when I started my own company. By the age of 24, I was in upper management after being hired by one of my customers. (Yes, I started the company originally, but initially I was “managing” just myself. So this move was “real” upper management—reviewing financial statements, overseeing the managers of other departments, schmoozing customers and keeping them happy by receiving my personal attention, and having my own personal assistant and office.)

I’ve also experienced unemployment—sometimes because companies told me I was “too smart,” or insisted that I wouldn’t stick around at a lower pay rate. (It turns out that peaking in your twenties isn’t always desirable.) Much of my career was spent contracting, which allowed me to gain experience with a wide range of companies, from tiny startups to major international corporations. Off and on, I’ve even filled in as a “sexytary”. Typing skills are valuable!



Our world is a strange place. One minute, you’re being flown across the country to help design the space shuttle; fast forward a couple of decades and you’re stuck in an office typing out boring paperwork. A few years later, representatives from England are recruiting you for a secret project because of your international reputation. Remind me again—why did I need a college education? Oh right, so I could learn how to party!

International Man of Mystery and Adventure

WHAT’S YOUR ELEVATOR PITCH?

I’ve spent most of my life earning a good income but not caring about money. I’m certainly not a financial advisor, but if you had been paying attention to the 41st and 44th articles I posted in November 2022, perhaps you would have invested in gold and doubled your wealth like I did. Now that I’m positioning myself for retirement, you could do worse for sources of decent financial insight! {grin}

How long is this elevator door going to stay stuck closed?

I’ve also trained at the board-certification level in anti-aging medicine but I refuse to join the system. I probably shouldn’t mention my healthcare consulting or the authorities might start harassing me. I give unofficial and cash only advice. Don’t even mention the word insurance to me.

GIVE US SOME DIRT.

I’ll admit anything. I’m an open book, more or less unashamed and proud of my life.

Dirt? Probably the least flattering chapters of my life were two long stretches of unemployment and underemployment that devastated me financially. I’ve had to bounce back twice. And why is it that disasters always seem to strike when you’re unemployed? First, a custody battle. Fifteen years later, the death of Cathy, the love of my life. Both were major, unexpected disruptions—try one of those on for size to humble your oversized ego!

Since people seem perpetually mesmerized by “sex scandals,” I suppose my dirt would also include the fact that both of my most recent live-in girlfriends were under 25. One day I should probably write an article on why I think age-gap relationships can actually be a very good idea.

Unlike Mr. Trump, I don’t have any great wealth to credit for attracting beautiful women. Heck, I drive a 1996 Honda Civic! It must be my cooking. {smile}

NOW YOU GET TO BRAG!

Wasn’t I bragging already? Well, I’m a product of over five hundred years of Wright ancestry, including some pretty awesome inventors, engineers, doctors (the old kind), and educators. My paternal line traces directly back to Sir Lord John Wright of Kelvedon Hall.

Invent the airplane? Done. Auto-changing jukebox? Check. Locking zipper? No problem. Help William the Conqueror seize England? All in a day’s work for the Wrights.

I’ve accomplished the “impossible” several times in my career of software development, but that got boring and too easy so I dove into functional medicine (dang, humans are far more complex than computers!), ballroom dancing, and photography.

Oh, and I co-produced a movie called Forbidden Power. (I also served as assistant director as well as a background actor in several scenes. You wear a lot of hats in the insanity of making a low-budget movie!) IMDB only credits it with 22 awards, but it actually won at least 36.

What can I do that most people can’t? Think. Seriously, I’m not the best at everything (or anything) but I’m a master of many, many things, including having been an awesome father and enjoying a wonderful marriage to an awesome woman for fourteen years until she passed away.

WHAT’S A HILL YOU’D DIE ON?

Freedom!

Small government is something I very much believe in. No entity should be able to tell you what you can or must do with your own body (no “vaccine” mandates or lockdowns!) or whether or not you are permitted to defend your home.

Running for congress taught John that “the power groups will shift support to anyone that promises to support them . Sorry, but my beliefs/positions are mine - they don't change just to negotiate support.”

My stand for freedom over the past five years almost cost me my job. Many people will give up freedom for a sense of comfort and security. Not me. We have a “Comfort Crisis” (read Michael Easter’s book). Life should be full of adventure, not taking the easy and safe road. Where and when did courage disappear? Do schools only teach children to be wimps now?

SHARE SOMETHING GOOD.

“Incidentally, common sense is a legitimate scientific technique.”

~Grace Hopper (1982)

WHY DO YOU SUPPORT JENNA’S SIDE?

Humor! In a world of information overload, it’s refreshing to have current events covered with a healthy dose of humor.

WHAT IF WE WANT MORE?

MeWe is where I hang out on social media; you can also check out my Starfire Research account on X (but I don’t post a lot).

[Above: Summer Showcase 2011 (James Bond Theme)]

THANK YOU, John, for being an active supporter of Jenna’s Side and for letting us peek behind the curtain of your very intriguing life.



Show John some love in the comments, y’all!

