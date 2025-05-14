Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
8hEdited

I might sell my house to move to N. Carolina just to become Laurie’s patient. (I too am the elder sister and share your sister’s personality. My younger sister is like you, and we also couldn’t become BFFs until college. Favorite memory: Susan stood outside my bedroom door and tried hitting me with a plastic belt every time I tried opening the door. We really didn’t like each other. Ah, good times.) Thanks, Jenna for introducing us to Laurie. And Happy Birthday, too!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
8h

Oh Jenna - and Laurie 🥰. What a blessing to have each other. I’m sure you both are so very grateful to be like-minded on the most important issues of our lifetime. I am also blessed to have a sister (twin) to navigate this very challenging journey.

God bless you Laurie for taking a leap of faith to leave the matrix and truly heal people. We need so very many more like you. 😘❤️🙏🙏🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
80 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture