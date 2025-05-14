Happy Hump Day, Jennassidians! I’m actually on my way to California to celebrate gently prying one kid off the payroll my fiercely fabulous daughter’s hard-earned college degree, so the next week will be Jenna-light. (Also it’s my birthday tomorrow, in case anyone would like to lift a virtual glass with me. ;) As always, I’m eternally grateful for your support, patience, time, contributions, shares, likes, and eyeballs.

IN CASE YOU’RE NEW HERE, Jenna’s Side Subscriber Spotlight is a perk for paid subscribers who have something they’d like to share with the class. Think of it as show-and-tell for grownups—except instead of the unrefrigerated, still-pristine hot dog you’ve had for decades [ask Laurie about hers in the comments!] or your brother’s roadkill photo collection, it’s your business, project, or genius idea. Upgrade today and get yourself on the list!

Saying that my sister Laurie and I were slightly different growing up would be like saying porcupines and balloons sometimes struggle to cuddle. Laurie was that annoying first born sibling every family has: studious, obedient, well-mannered, responsible, perfect. When I came screaming into the world—more than a month early—with a sailor’s sensibilities and a switchblade temper, our poor folks didn’t know what to do with me (except repeat, woefully and often, “Why can’t you be more like Laurie?”).

Laurie liked to read quietly in the shade; I preferred risking life-and-limb in the sun. Laurie’s room was a spotless shrine; actual pigs might have turned their snouts up at mine. If we were forbidden from doing it, Laurie wouldn’t kick and scream and moan about life’s unfairness. Neither would I, actually, but only because I’d likely already done it twice and dared a few friends to try it. Laurie was a lullaby; I was a leaf blower. We were too different to be BFFs growing up, but by the time we were both in college, we’d found our friendship. Forty years later, my sister is my ride-or-die. We talk or text daily, love and support each other unconditionally, and know where allllllll of each other’s skeletons are buried. Laurie is brilliant and selfless and thankfully, on the exact same plandemic/political/medical freedom page as I am.

I am beyond stoked to introduce you all to my sister from the very same mister, Laurie Powers PA-C, CAQ – Psych, CCMS, Certificate in CBT-I*

*obviously she’s the smart one; I literally don’t even know what any of that means. Yes, she knows that and she still loves me.

Me and my big (brained) sissy

WHO EVEN ARE YOU?

I am a PA with 35 years of experience as a medical provider, certified in both primary care and psychiatry. Both my parents had cancer and died tragically young, and my lifelong goal has been to become the healthiest version of myself to avoid that fate. Ultimately I realized that the medical profession had taught me to diagnose and treat disease using pharma or surgery, but did NOT teach me how to prevent or cure anything. I decided to go back to school to learn lifestyle medicine in order to heal and protect myself and my family. During the pandemic, when the medical office I worked for was pushing Covid vaccines like candy, I couldn’t take it anymore. I walked away from the traditional healthcare model and started my own lifestyle medicine practice. I am also passionate about joyful movement (exercise) and have studied how to reduce human exposure to environmental toxins, two things I have incorporated into my practice as well. My family—my husband, two children, one daughter-in-law, two grandsons, and a pair of poodles—are my passions, and I enjoy reading and spending time outdoors.

PITCH THE [BLEEP] OUT OF ME.

Practicing in the pill-pushing, profit-driven medical system for over three decades, I’d grown increasingly frustrated with the band-aid approach to health and the relentless pressure to see more patients in less time. I first learned about Culinary Medicine—using food alone to prevent and treat disease—at a psychiatry conference, and because of my family history of cancer, I was already obsessed with prevention. Culinary Medicine felt like the missing piece I’d been searching for. I dove in headfirst and also became certified in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia, a step-by-step, drug-free method to help people sleep deeply and naturally.

The methods I use are so amazingly effective that I designed my practice around them, with the goal of helping people improve their health with the fewest pharmaceuticals possible (ideally zero). My clients generally lose weight, sleep great, and report feeling and looking SO much better. Most are able to wean off of prescription medications entirely—which is my goal.

I see patients ages two and up from all over the state of North Carolina. I offer both in-office and telehealth appointments and accept most insurance plans. Appointments can be made online through my website.

GIVE US SOME DIRT.

I have alopecia because when I was in my 20s, I was anemic (due to poor diet I likely was estrogen dominant) and probably Vitamin D deficient (I was a sunscreen freak and was diagnosed in my late 40s with this deficiency). I continued to lose my beautiful hair and did not discover why—even after multiple MD appointments—until I studied Culinary Medicine. I cannot bring my hair follicles back to life (thankfully I have a collection of fun wigs!), but I love to work with young women experiencing hair loss/estrogen dominance/Vitamin D deficiency and show them what a huge difference diet and lifestyle changes can make.

NOW YOU GET TO BRAG!

I can reverse most chronic medical problems when my patients are motivated (with some exceptions—and even then, I can help make people feel better). It is the most amazing gift and it makes me incredibly passionate about my chosen calling. It’s funny because my entire practice is rooted in two things that everyone does every single day—eat and sleep—and most people (including doctors!) don’t realize how profoundly they impact every single aspect of your wellbeing.

WHAT’S A HILL YOU’D DIE ON?

I have two:

1. I will never recommend that anyone get any vaccine. Ever. My patients understand that I no longer vaccinate myself or even my dogs. I ask everyone I work with to DO THEIR OWN RESEARCH on each and every vaccine, no matter their age, before they decide.

2. I will never treat my patients like a number or a disease. I see no more than seven patients a day—most doctors see twenty-five or more. I provide individualized, customized care, spending 50 to 110 minutes with each person and really getting to know them. I took a huge pay cut to do this work—which is why most doctors don’t bother with it—but it’s the best decision I have ever made.

GIVE US SOMETHING GOOD.

“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” ~Hippocrates

WHY DO YOU SUPPORT JENNA’S SIDE?

Jenna is my beautiful and very talented little sister, and one of my dearest friends. Everything she touches turns to GOLD! (Plus I finally figured out how to do this.)

WHAT IF WE WANT MORE?

Laurie’s Sleep & Diet Restoration website

Laurie’s Psychology Today profile

AUTHOR’S NOTE: *Seriously, ask her about that hot dog.

Share Laurie with every person you know in NC so they can share her with every person they know! Share

Introducing... Jenna's Side Subscriber Spotlight! Jenna McCarthy · Apr 25 I don’t know about the rest of the reading population, but I’ve noticed more and more Substacks I follow have started tossing frustrating, unexpected paywalls into the middle of their pieces like plot twists no one asked for. Worse is when they’re not even in the middle but pop up Read full story

tic