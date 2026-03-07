IN CASE YOU’RE NEW HERE, Jenna’s Side Subscriber Spotlight is a perk for paid subscribers who have something they’d like to share with the class. Think of it as show-and-tell for grown-ups—except instead of a fossilized Pop-Tart or your Babe Ruth bobblehead doll, it’s your business, project, purpose, Substack, side hustle, or genius idea. Upgrade today and get yourself on the list!

They say that people come into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Jerry Jenkins is one of those people you meet and you know right away is going to be a forever friend. (True story: when we first became pals—roughly around the time Grey’s Anatomy debuted, for context—we dubbed each other NBFFLs; New Best Friends For Life. More than a third of my years on this earth later, I’m thrilled to report we were not being overly optimistic.)

At the time, Jerry—the CEO and founder of Jenkins Group—was already a publishing powerhouse; I was a successful magazine writer looking to break into the big, scary world of books. (Fact: I was clueless. Also fact: He still calls me grasshopper when I ask dumb questions, which apparently is often.) Jerry was and is extraordinarily generous with his wisdom, advice, time, patience, resources, and—best of all—hilarious one-liners. What began as a professional mentorship quickly grew into a “how are the kids and don’t forget to stock my favorite Trappist ale when I come to town” bond.

Jerry (being worshipped by two of my three cats, Lola and Harvey Specter) and his lovely bride Julie visiting me in Austin.

Over the years, Jerry has reviewed my publishing contracts, recommended vendors, advised me in negotiations, talked me off ledges, and was the behind-the-scenes machine that brought Yankee Doodle Soup to life. (Seriously. If you think you might have a book in you, Jerry’s your guy.) It’s my great honor and pleasure to introduce this merry band of skeptics to my friend, unpaid therapist, and personal publishing guru, Jerry Jenkins.

WHO EVEN ARE YOU?

I was born and raised in Michigan, but these days I’m a bit of a snowbird. Summers are spent in Northern Michigan and winters in Arizona, which really is the best of both worlds.

Family is at the center of everything for me. My wife Julie and I have been married for 39 years, and together we’ve built a wonderful family with four kids and six grandchildren, with number seven arriving this June. Spending time with them, especially the grandkids, is easily one of the best parts of life.

I also enjoy staying active and getting outside. When I’m not working, you’ll usually find me on a bike, checking out a local craft brewery, or planning our next adventure. I recently returned from a three-week trip to New Zealand and Australia, and it was an amazing experience.

The Jerrold (as I call him)

I’m also a bit of a bourbon fan. I enjoy trying new bottles, but a few of my reliable favorites are E.H. Taylor, Eagle Rare, and Michter’s Small Batch. Once a year, I also host a fundraiser centered around high-end bourbons.

Professionally, what really makes me smile is seeing a finished book come together. Helping someone bring their work to life and watching how it can elevate their career or allow them to share their story with the world is incredibly fulfilling. There’s something special about holding that final book in your hands and knowing it will make an impact.

And if there’s one small thing that can still get under my skin, it’s people who don’t use their turn signals. It just feels like the polite thing to do.

WHAT’S YOUR ELEVATOR PITCH?

I founded Jenkins Group in 1988 with a simple goal: to help people publish high-quality books without giving up control of their work. At the time, independent publishing was just starting to grow, and I saw an opportunity to make professional publishing services more accessible for entrepreneurs, experts, and organizations that had valuable ideas to share.

Today, we operate as a full-service custom book publishing partner. Our team helps authors bring their books to life from start to finish—writing, editing, design, printing, distribution, and marketing. One thing that’s always been important to us is making sure authors retain their rights and ownership while still getting the level of quality and guidance you’d expect from a traditional publisher.

Jenna’s note: As someone who’s been published with some of the biggest publishers in the business and also done it independently, that sentence is everything.

A big part of our work is helping first-time authors navigate the publishing process. We pride ourselves on being approachable and supportive. Our clients know they can always pick up the phone and reach someone on our team. That Midwest-nice mentality and white-glove service really define how we work.

In addition to publishing services, we also run five international book awards programs that receive entries from authors all over the world. These awards help recognize excellence in independent publishing and give authors another opportunity to build credibility and visibility for their books.

At the end of the day, we’re here to help great ideas become great books, along with helping authors use those books to grow their influence, their brand, and their impact.

GIVE US SOME DIRT.

I once got pulled over for speeding twice in the same day. I was driving across the Midwest to drop my daughter Katy off at college in Minnesota. Somehow, I managed to talk my way out of the first ticket… but the second officer wasn’t nearly as sympathetic. Let’s just say my luck ran out pretty quickly. It’s probably not my proudest road trip moment.

NOW YOU GET TO BRAG!

I’ve picked up a few random skills and accomplishments over the years that I’m oddly proud of. I can juggle, pop wheelies on my bike, and at one point I could dunk a basketball. I’ve also run three full marathons, which still surprises some people.

On the more questionable side of achievements, I once completed a beer mile and another time managed to drink 24 beers in 24 hours. Not necessarily something I recommend, but it makes for a good story.

Grasshopper: “You learn a new word every day!”

I also love to travel and have made it to 48 states so far. Montana and Alaska are the last two on my list, and I’m planning to check those off within the next year.

WHAT’S A HILL YOU’D DIE ON?

I’ll die on a few hills when it comes to food and everyday life. First, steak, pizza, and good fried chicken are hard to beat. And when it comes to steak, ribeye wins over a New York strip every time. No debate there.

Professionally and personally, I’m also firmly in the “cell phone over computer or iPad” camp. I’m usually on the go, so my phone is where I get most things done.

SHARE SOMETHING GOOD.

I’m a big believer in the power of books as a marketing tool. A well-done book can open doors, build credibility, and help position you as a true authority in your field. It’s one of the most effective ways to share your expertise and elevate your brand.

If this is you… you need Jerry.

If you’re curious about how that works, I’d recommend Supercharge Your Brand, which demystifies the process of writing, publishing, and leveraging a book as a competitive business tool.

[Jenna’s note: Read all the way to the end for how to get your free copy!]

WHY DO YOU SUPPORT JENNA’S SIDE?

I’ve known Jenna for more than 20 years, so supporting her work was an easy decision. We originally met through a referral when she was working on a publishing project, and we’ve been friends ever since.

What keeps me subscribed, though, is her voice. Jenna has a witty, thoughtful way of looking at current events and everyday life that makes her newsletter genuinely fun to read. In a world full of newsletters, hers feels personal, smart, and always entertaining.

WHAT IF WE WANT MORE?

J enkins Group – If you’re interested in publishing a book or learning how books can be used as a marketing tool, visit my website.

LinkedIn – Feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn.

If you’ve ever been tempted to turn your thoughts into a perfect-bound memoir, manual, or marketing tool, Jerry is offering free copies of Supercharge Your Brand to Jenna’s Side subscribers. Just fill out the form on the Jenkins Group contact page and Jerry will make sure you get your eBook!

Let’s love-bomb Jerry so hard it hurts in the comments. ;)

Leave a comment