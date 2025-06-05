Jenna’s Side

Laura Kasner
1h

Dan - I wish we were neighbors!

Perhaps you could start a stack. Write about your experiences with people who, “lose their shit in an argument.”

Those would be quite enjoyable to read!

2 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Carrie R Meyer
42m

Dan, loved your post.

I share your perspective on so many things, like how the pandemic resulted in dividing families and communities (an intended consequence). However I think your "30%" estimate for those who have "opened their eyes" is low. Where I live on the Texas coast, it's likely more than 50% and growing. I'm a former-Liberal who joined Team Trump in 2024 after RFKJR endorsed him. So things are especially interesting from this perspective, because I can clearly remember how it was to be a CNN True Believer. Luckily, I now see how the world's "monied interests" are used to pulling the strings of power, which is why they (via MSM) spend so much effort villainizing anyone who doesn't buy into their planned demise of the nuclear family and traditional American culture.

7 replies
