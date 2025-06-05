IN CASE YOU’RE NEW HERE, Jenna’s Side Subscriber Spotlight is a perk for paid subscribers who have something they’d like to share with the class. Think of it as show-and-tell for grownups—except instead of a popsicle-stick Eiffel Tower or DIY Leprechaun trap, it’s your business, project, purpose, or genius idea. Upgrade today and get yourself on the list!

Other than that one time someone asked in the comment section if Dan was my brother and I replied (too quickly?) that he wasn’t and Dan seemed a tiny bit offended by my perceived rush to forsake a fellow McCarthy, I didn’t know much about my brother from another (literal) mother until he filled out my survey. I’m so glad that he did! We may not share the same DNA, but as you’ll soon see, we share the same sense of humor, are both lucky in love, and are willing to die on the Covid vaccine hill. They say friends are the family you’d pick—and I’d pick Dan all day long.

Please enjoy getting to know a guy I only wish would invite me for Thanksgiving dinner. (Ahem.)

WHO EVEN ARE YOU?

I am a recruiter by trade, specializing in infrastructure and the energy transition. Yep—I help people get filthy rich pretending to care about the fictitious climate crisis. And boy, are they getting rich. I could tell you some stories. When I’m not working (which is not much), I’m reading the Substacks, books, and tweets of anti-establishment journalists and those who, like myself, are *still* fuming over Covid (even though I didn't go near their poison) and various other events (the clearly stolen election of 2020 springs straight to mind).

I am married to a beautiful woman who is frankly above my pay grade but I locked her down in 2009 (not like a Fauci lockdown—far more romantic) and had her impregnated within a very short timeframe. Thankfully she has stayed with me against all the odds and allowed me to produce three acceptable-looking and reasonably intelligent offspring.

Oh, and I live and breathe all things MAGA/Trump. He is kryptonite to the establishment, and my God, I hate the establishment.

PITCH THE [BLEEP] OUT OF ME.

Since Covid I’ve been on a one-man kamikaze mission to open people’s eyes to the massive globalist scam that is unfolding all around us. I reckon only 30% of people have their eyes open, but I'd say this is significantly up on 2021 numbers and we are winning some major battles. But the war will be bloody and long, and our opponent is patient, calculating, and rich as hell. I'm in the trenches with Jenna (no relation but the more McCarthys we can get in these trenches the better) and it is truly ride or die.

GIVE US SOME DIRT.

I'm pretty sure I am a sociopath. I have not been diagnosed, but if I were to be assessed by the relevant ‘expert,’ I am basically 99.9% sure that I would be quickly affirmed as a member of said community. I mean, I'm not evil or anything, I just read the list of the symptoms and let's just say that if it were bingo, my wings would be flapping away like Old Glory in a hurricane. HOUSE!

NOW YOU GET TO BRAG!

I can maintain a straight face and total calmness in the face of extreme aggression and antagonism, and make *anyone* (and I mean anyone—I have done it with vicars, police officers, my kids’ teachers, liberals of all varieties in all sorts of situations, hotel managers, you name it) lose their shit in an argument. As soon as they lose their shit, I win. I know exactly how to time my responses, when to roll my eyes, and when to smirk. If there were an Olympic Games for winding people up and pushing my debate foes past the boiling point, I would be Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, and Simone Biles rolled into one.

WHAT’S A HILL YOU’D DIE ON?

The Covid “vaccine.” Easily my biggest passion. It doesn't matter what the stakes. I could be in a client meeting about to win/lose the biggest contract of my life, and I would happily throw it all away for the chance to educate some sheeple about the dangerous experiment they allowed themselves to be injected with in the name of saving granny.

GIVE US SOMETHING GOOD.

Bob Moran's art. I was an early collector of his originals and hold much of his 2020/2021 Covid work. Okay, he has kind of gone off the deep end a bit these days (makes me look “centrist,” actually) but here’s a classic I think says it all:

WHY DO YOU SUPPORT JENNA’S SIDE?

It is worth every penny simply to get a regular, humorous and educational (sometimes) reminder that I am not alone. The fact you share my surname adds to the feeling of familiarity and the humor is right up my street. The memes are pretty good, too. But the main thing is the underlying sentiment that we are being led—as a nation, as a planet—by the most inept bunch of spineless, useless, wibbling jellyfish that you could ever imagine. And sometimes the only thing you can do is laugh.

WHAT IF WE WANT MORE?

I don't have any links, I'm sorry! I am just a regular reader. I have made zero effort to try and build my own platform. But I will if you think I should!

Jenna's note: I definitely think Dan should build a platform!

