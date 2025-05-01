The Jenna’s Side Subscriber Spotlight is a perk for paid subscribers who have something they’d like to share with the class. Think of it as show-and-tell for grownups—except instead of a seashell or your lucky rabbit’s foot keychain [fun fact: I had one of those and brought it to school for show-and-tell in second grade; I know they’re supposed to be lucky but I don’t think anyone asked the rabbit about that], it’s your business, project, or genius idea.

Dr. Will Falconer, DVM, started his healing career the same way scores of his fellow system refugees did: practicing conventional medicine (read: drugs, surgeries, vaccines, and more drugs). Long before Covid even, Dr. Falconer woke up to the realization that the majority of his unwell animal patients were suffering because of the very veterinary interventions he had been taught would keep them healthy. He pivoted from treating disease to preventing it and from pharma to flora… and never looked back. Since our first virtual meeting, Will has become a resource, sounding board, and friend. Enjoy getting to know the King of the Vital Animal Kingdom!

WHO EVEN ARE YOU?

I identify as a homeopathic veterinarian, my pronouns are retired/tired of the BS/edumacator of animal caregivers. Laughter is the best medicine! The clown world we find ourselves in needs skewering, and Jenna and Dave Barry top my list of chortle inducers. My home is India, living the ashram life but admittedly, a bit too attached to the greater world at large, beyond just searching out pitfalls to keep my readers’ animals from falling into. I was rightfully appalled by the Covidiocy Campaign, and gobsmacked that it took on damn near the entire world (God bless the Swedes and those poor African countries who showed us that “less is more” when it comes to “health care.”). As I write a newsletter, I keep tabs on stuff affecting animals and their owners. Topping the list of importance: using this human body for its intended purpose, realizing God before I’m called away. I spend time in devotion, more in service, and the majority of my income goes to the poorest of the poor in India via the divine saints I’m lucky enough to associate with and be graced by.

PITCH THE [BLEEP] OUT OF ME.

I view animal health critically and teach pet owners how to grow Vital Animals. Those are the wildly healthy, naturally disease resistant magnetic creatures who pull in the ooohs and aaahs and pettings when people meet them. You get and keep these amazing long-lived animals by learning what I share in my Vital Animal News, my blog, podcast and online courses. I help you, the owner, see what to avoid from conventional medicine. Oops! Yeah, it’s a mess, profit-driven and damaging, most often starting young, in the name of “prevention.” Double oops! And you’ll learn age-old natural ways to raise your pets to VITAL status. To get the best start, join my free Vital Animal Pack where where you’ll get a mini library of thoughtful stuff, including a free course on Bach Flower Remedies for the animals. Pack members also receive every issue of my newsletter and get alerted when deeper dive courses open for enrollment. Wait, is this your floor? Already? Okay, okay: hit up Vital Animal dot com, my dear!

GIVE US SOME DIRT.

I once launched out of my chair during an appointment, bodily taking a gentle client’s pissy little in-my-face dog to the carpet, holding him firmly by the scruff, and shouting LOUDLY in his snarling face, “NO! That’s not how you treat humans!” I didn’t let up until he’d about wetted himself and stopped trying to bite me. It was a (briefly) calculated risk, but he clearly got it, and his relationship with his shy owner took on a new and better tone, as she rose to the challenge of becoming his alpha in their little pack of two. I saw them again some months later and the little spitfire had boundaries and what might be deemed politeness. Not the first leap without much of a look. The Big One landed me in my present career (after several bounces and scrapes).

BRAG ABOUT YOURSELF SHAMELESSLY.

I was one of probably hundreds of vet homeopathy grads who put that amazing teaching into practice immediately. Very few did, but I was so enamored, I couldn’t resist, and was rewarded with a “homeopathic honeymoon,” where seemingly everything I touched—serious stuff like epilepsy (on two drugs and still seizing), heart disease (where my stethoscope conveyed sounds of a washing machine instead of lub dub lub dub), and multiple cases of heartworm (who were facing lockups for months and arsenic drugs if they underwent conventional treatment)—were cured! Chronic diseases? Which conventional medicine had no cure for? Bring ‘em on! Even though it got harder as I went along (Itchy skin! Ears! Argh…), I persisted and was able to tell Ma Bell to take a hike (stuff your pricey Yellow Page ads!). Word of mouth alone grew my little one-man practice. And, even in retirement since moving to India in 2019, when there’s a case presented by the students who are learning acute veterinary homeopathy from me, I can still often suggest a remedy that ends up curing the case. That comes from knowing the remedies quite well after years of practice, and matching remedy to the way this animal is showing their suffering. So yeah. I took the most amazing healing modality known to man and helped a ton of animals, many via phone.

WHAT’S A HILL YOU’D DIE ON?

I’ll never take a vaccine of any kind. I’ve learned too much from seeing the animals’ suffering over the decades and studied them deeply enough to know they are far more risk than benefit. Don’t offer me no doughnuts or try to bribe me in any way! This doc ain’t baring any flesh for your needle of disease!

SHARE SOMETHING GOOD.

A remedy called Arnica montana! I call it the “gateway drug” to homeopathy as it rarely fails to help the injured. I’d love to see this in every veterinary and human ER on the planet. Very few remedies are “one size fits (almost) all” but arnica is. If there’s an injury, from a fall, horse kick, car wreck, surgeon’s scalpel, anything really, get out the Arnica and pop a pellet or two into your mouth or your animal’s mouth. Potency is pretty straightforward: 30C will work, 200C works even better/faster. Repeat as needed. Widely available anywhere homeopathic remedies are sold (best: give the homeopathic pharmacies your business vs Amazon, who’s putting these valuable makers out of business). Vet Homeopath Hint: if your remedy comes as big fat BBs, your animal can spit them out easily. Crush a few in a folded 3x5 card, rolled over with a glass, and either dump the powder in Bowser’s mouth or dissolve it in pure water, and spoon a dribble in. Dosed! Quantity matters not; an elephant or a shrew, a Giant Schnauzer or a mini Dachshund will be dosed with the same little bit. Just. Do. It. Surprise your doctor! Tell everyone!!

WHY JENNA’S SIDE?

While I’m not all that politically savvy (nor do I long to be), when there’s an issue of insanity on either side of the left/right red/blue schism, Jenna has a way of highlighting it pointedly, humorously, and often with a juicy slice of snark. You could spit your coffee, so be careful, her prose is catchy, her parentheticals (it’s a word, I declare it!) are LingOL worthy, and her metaphors are downright creative and crazy funny. I knew I wanted to support her efforts from early on, and dammit, you should, too!

WHAT IF WE WANT MORE?

Join the Vital Animal Pack first!

Subscribe on Substack and dig into my (searchable) website. Here’s a FREEBIE: my Rabies Short Course, tackling a scary disease and pointing out the inanity of rabies “laws” that are damaging pets left and right. (And learn why the quotes around "law," and so much more).

Thank you, Will, for being part of the Jenna’s Side community and for your VIP-level support!

