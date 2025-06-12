Jenna’s Side

Jenna's Side

Roberta Stack
2h

Another fascinating and kindred spirit! Jenna has the most amazing and smart subscribers! It’s wonderful to meet these souls and I’m grateful for the shared spotlights. It’s nice to know you are out there in this kooky world.

David Nelson
2hEdited

I have engineering degrees from Texas Tech University.

I read: "Brain Balance" and think, "Oh..."

Then I read "Lubbock, Texas" and it's like, "Do mine! Do mine!"

I feel the embarrassment of not being able to recognize people from even small distances away. I had advanced cataracts by the time I was 50, and I should have worn a T-shirt reading, "I can't see well enough to recognize who you are if you say 'Hi' to me unless you come closer." [I wear XL.] I had developed the habit of keeping my head down when I was out of the office, as if lost in thought you know, so I could ignore people and yet not have them feel ignored. I was contemplating just keeping them and going blind, for one reason because I was the only conservative on a staff of slavering libtards and I wanted to give them an opportunity to express their, personal, "charity" towards an American with Disabilities. (You're right; because I knew they'd hate-hate it...) However I knew my wife would too, so I had the surgeries, both eyes, and the following retinal detachments, both eyes, but good came of it: I could see like I'd never seen since before the second grade.

I have a question for Sarah. As I age into the "Crotchety Old Man" of destiny (...hold a second: YOU KIDS GET OUT OF MY YARD!!!... ok, back) in virtually every aspect of life, I see a majority of people who are CONVINCED they are powerless. It seems to be a symptom of being a modern, and the 24/7 focus of victim-ness reinforces the thought. Having proven to myself, in a few important matters, that I was NOT unable to act or to change, I am convinced everyone--except for the obvious exceptions--has it within themselves to grab themselves by the shoulders, give themselves a good shake (and a Batman-to-Robin-slap) and pull them forward, inching at first, but ultimately over time effortlessly.

My question: 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝?

(Hey, it can be a compound question.)

Thank you for being you and what you do.

