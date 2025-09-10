Okay, friends—this is the single post of the week reserved exclusively for generous paid subscribers. If FOMO has you reeling, feel free to upgrade for the full Jenna’s Side experience—now featuring 20% more snark! (Remember, annual subs get a free signed book and all paid subscribers get the opportunity to be featured in my Subscriber Spotlight.) Thank you as always for your magnanimous support. :)

If you have kids, you know the experience of sitting in the audience waiting for a performance. I don’t care if it’s the preschool Spring Sing or the AP Musical Theater Senior Showcase, the parental feeling is the same. It’s hard to put a label on it, but I’d describe it as a mix of pride, terror, excitement, anxiety, and deep, crippling nausea. “You got this, kid! You’re so ready. You practiced this number eleventy billion times! Just don’t trip. Or miss your cue. And smile! BIG smile. Are you breathing? Don’t forget to breathe!”

I had that exact feeling as I tuned into yesterday’s Senate hearing, aptly titled “How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines,” starring (mostly) attorney Aaron Siri and hosted by Senator Ron “Rockstar” Johnson. The purpose of the hearing was to introduce the vaxxed-unvaxxed study we’ve all been waiting for; the large-scale one conducted by vaccine proponents that actually compared health outcomes of kids who’ve been jabbed and kids who haven’t.

Spoiler: It. Was. Oscar-worthy.