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I used to make (silent, polite, I promise) fun of fringy folks—the neighbor who started a petition to keep cell towers out of the hood, the friend’s mom who wouldn’t let us drink tap water and was constantly quoting Adelle Davis, the coworker who bragged about making her own toothpaste out of baking soda and coconut oil. I mean, I’ve always been pretty you-do-you-boo, but also why did people have to be so dramatic? Everything in moderation, right?

Of course, that was before I knew that 5G actually is frying our brains, tap water is basically antifreeze with better lobbyists, and deodorant is less “fresh scent” and more “long-term consequences.”

If I was a little late to the wake-up party, Saturday Night Live never even opened the invitation.