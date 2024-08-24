Sleep In Heavenly Peace, My Ass
(From IF IT WAS EASY THEY'D CALL THE WHOLE DAMN THING A HONEYMOON)
To my lovely paid subscribers: I hope you enjoy the next installment of this serialized version of If It Was Easy. I’ll remind my delicate readers that this post *may* (read: definitely will) contain profanity. Proceed with caution. ;)
“Do you know what it means when you have a man lying in bed
next to you moaning and gasping?
It means you didn't hold th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jenna’s Side to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.