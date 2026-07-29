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Over the past eighteen frustrating months, I’d slowly resigned myself to the fact that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had been neutered. I watched our beloved MAHA hero—the Patron Saint of Pure Blood and Beef Tallow—be stymied into submission. The man who became a political pariah by unapologetically insisting that vaccines cause autism, the one who campaigned against community water fluoridation, the one who believes 5G towers are both spying on us and frying our brains… reduced to boasting about removing one of 147 questionable chemicals from breakfast cereal. All while needles are still being plunged into millions of tiny arms every day and our crops are continuously doused with poison.

It wasn’t Bobby’s fault. He tried. But Pharma was too powerful, Big Food was too greedy, and POTUS was too proud of Operation Warp Speed to ever allow the lowly HHS secretary to make any meaningful change. That was the comforting bedtime story I told myself, anyway.

Then yesterday I read a shocking new Wall Street Journal report. It wasn’t a throwaway AP reprint or a quick scoop, either; it ran more than 2,500 words, which is a lot of editorial real estate to waste if you’re just swatting at a crank. I realize that “bombshell” is one of the most overused words in modern journalism—up there with “baseless” and “debunked” and “threat to democracy”—but this one actually qualifies.

According to The Journal, while countless White House political advisors have encouraged Bobby to pump the brakes on the vaccine-autism probe, one extremely prominent individual has been ordering him to step on the gas.

Repeatedly.

Impatiently.

To hear the paper tell it, relentlessly.

Yup.

Trump.