If you’re old enough *waves cane proudly* to predate not just Netflix but even DVRs and VCRs, you know the pain of finding out that the annual airing of The Wizard of Oz is scheduled for the exact same time slot as the season finale of Dallas. Your mom is adamant about the family tradition of terrorizing you and your siblings with flying monkeys (and she makes microwave popcorn!), but if you don’t show up at school on Monday knowing who shot JR, your social life will implode. Did I mention you have exactly one TV?

That’s what yesterday felt like. There was The Kennedy Assassination: Bureaucratic Edition on ABC, Hawaiian Punch: The Tulsi Takedown on CBS, and The Kash Grab: Deep State Desperation on NBC. Sure, I get more than three channels and I can record anything I’d like to watch later. But these senate hearings last for several hours each, and I don’t know if you guys know this, but I actually have a job-job so I couldn’t do it all.

I made it through nearly all of The Assassination and more than half of The Takedown but sadly didn’t even get to turn on The Grab—which I hear was my huge loss and I will remedy that this weekend. All three appointments are hugely important IMO, but I had the most invested in Kennedy so that’s where I spent the time that I had.

I’ll try to detail below how Day Two of Kennedy’s Senate Confirmation Hearings differed from Day One, but if I had to sum it up in a single snapshot, it would be this one:

Key déjà vu moments:

Key differences :

(On a semi-related note, I was about to ask have Sanders and Larry David ever been seen in the same room together but then I Googled it to see if I could find a funny pic and I found out they’re actually related. Did you guys know this? I think I need a minute.)

As almost-awful as Day 2 was in comparison to Day 1, I popped far fewer blood vessels in my neck watching it. Thanks to my visit from Pollyanna, I was able to watch with more amused detachment than frustrated rage. The bloat of bureaucrats is showing the world its true colors, and it really is a spectacular sight to see.

Which hearings did you watch and on a scale of one to Elon’s bank balance, how big is your crush on Tulsi today? Who do you think will get confirmed and who won’t? Talk to me in the comments. ;)