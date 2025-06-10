Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Mary Ann Caton
Thank you, thank you, a million times for writing about those who think Kennedy should be sacrificed because he has moved "at the speed of science." Two of the people I used to read regularly were Peter and Ginger Breggin. They are lovely people. But recently they wrote sentiments about Kennedy that sounded as if they could have been written by Paul Offit. And I mean EXACTLY the same as Offit. It was so disappointing. Since when does anyone walk into a huge federal bureaucracy and clean it out in just a few months? I can't even do that to my own house. I just had a thought: while Kennedy diligently works a the speed of real science and truth, why don't those of us in the Medical Freedom Movement work on convincing others of us down here to at least start questioning vaccines before running out to get one. Maybe we could help him out a little bit?

Dan McCarthy
Has anyone considered that we *need* another mRNA "vaccine" that is meticulously tested from day one, *in order* to prove that this dangerous experiment is unsafe? I don't wish death on anyone, and I urge everyone not to take it, but I personally trust RFK Jr. implicitly and I think he is building a case (as quickly as he can...but that's still not quick...it can't be) for getting this filth off our physicians' well-stocked shelves once and for all. And then, once he's done that, he will get to work on all the other unnecessary crap that gets injected into our children (not mine, I hasten to add) on a regular basis. Keep the faith, folks - he is our man, he always was, and he will come good.

