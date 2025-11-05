Welcome to Wednesday, featuring the single post of the week reserved exclusively for generous paid subscribers. For as little as $1.50 a week—less than you’d pay to upgrade your latte to oat milk—you could be one of them. Don’t forget, annual subs get a free signed book and all paid subscribers get the opportunity to bask in the glory of my Subscriber Spotlight. If FOMO has you reeling, upgrade today for the full Jenna’s Side experience, now with 20% more snark!

In case you missed the latest shutdown drama out of D.C.—and I realize it’s hard to keep up, what with all those “How Trump Is Destroying Democracy” op-eds and all—Chucky & Co™ have decided that the best way to “hold the line” is to hold the country hostage… all the way through Thanksgiving.