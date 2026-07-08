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The headline alone tells you exactly where this is headed:

“Lunatic mom.”

Not “grieving mother.” Not “distraught parent.” Not “woman who claims.” Lunatic. And if sneering came in punctuation marks, it would be those two single squiggles flanking ‘vaccine injuries.’ The New York Post doesn’t even pretend anymore. They’re not reporting; they’re sentencing. In print. Before a trial.

They’re not alone.

The gist is horrific: In May of 2025, Andrea Shaw took her 18-month-old twins Dallas and Tyson for their flu, Hepatitis A, and DTaP vaccines. The next day, the children experienced such severe reactions that she rushed them to the emergency room. A week later, she found them dead in their shared bed.

The critical part the headlines casually omit? The official hospital diagnosis was a vaccine reaction. Documented by a doctor. Not an herbalist. Not an Amish “energy healer.” A licensed ER physician who watched two infants crash after their shots and wrote it down.

And yet, somehow, more than a year later, murder.

Let’s compare the actual record to the Corporate Script™, because you could drive a herd of buffalo through the canyon separating them.