A few psychopaths who were never meant to have children aside, I think it’s safe to say the vast majority of parents want what’s best for their kids. It starts before they’re even born, when moms forsake sushi and saunas and back-sleeping and Syrah—or Sauvignon Blanc or Budweiser—and anything else deemed unfit for our growing fetuses. (I’m not really sure what dads give up, TBH, aside from sex with their not-pregnant partners, but male readers are free to boast about your herculean gestational sacrifices in the comments.) Before we even push our bundles of poop joy out of our bodies or have them gently removed by a skilled surgeon we spent six months researching, we obsess over car seat installation videos, spend a fortune on organic crib bedding and lead/phthalate/BPA-free sensory playthings, and baby-proof our homes to the point that we can’t even open our own cabinets.

But practically the minute they’re on the outside of our wombs, many of us morph into obedient little slaves to the system we’ve been taught was designed to protect us from the big, bad, germy world.

NURSE: I’m just going to whisk your adorable four-hour-old Atticus Moonbeam off for her Hep B shot, be right back with her!



NEW MOM: Sounds good! Could you bring me some ice chips and a fresh pair of mesh granny panties when you come back?

We—and I’m including the younger, dumber version of myself in this royal pronoun—don’t ask why Atticus needs a Hepatitis B shot (seeing as she’s probably not going to be sharing dirty heroin needles or working the streets anytime soon) or what’s even in it. We’re not doctors! (And if we are, med school likely taught us 1) wash your hands between patients and 2) newborns get a Hep B shot.) We trust that trained medical professionals know what’s best for us and our tots. We don’t change the oil in our own cars or perform our own root canal surgeries. We leave the lawyering to our lawyers. Besides, first do no harm, right?

Obviously, lots (and lots and lots) of us have woken up to the CONVID scam… but daily I’m shocked by how many parents are still buying in. I can almost forgive blindly following along with the routine childhood schedule [I SAID ALMOST BEFORE ANYONE STARTS FLOGGING ME], because if that’s what you did with your first or your sister did with hers or your arsenal of mainstream baby-making books told you was standard-wellness-procedure and you haven’t seen any first-hand carnage or learned how corrupt the collective mainstream media are yet, who can blame you? None of us know what we don’t know until we know it, so let’s all try to have a little grace.

But COVID vaccines? For babies? Who are the parents lining up their newborns for this poison? Who are the providers offering it? I’ve used “unthinkable” to describe driving at night in the rain; this is unconscionable, unacceptable, unredeemably wrong on every level.

While COVID booster uptake is relatively, gloriously low, it’s not zero—and the fear-mongering propaganda peddling is as strong as ever. Which means that millions of wee ones out there are at risk of crippling side-effects, lifelong immunity issues, and an increased risk of contracting COVID (which is less scary for kids than garden variety influenza, but still an infuriating irony). Surely if these parents knew what we know, they’d fire their profiteering pediatricians on the spot and tell pharma to take a ten-mile hike off a five-foot pier. Ideally into a swamp filled with starving alligators.

The Substack above landed in my inbox with a painful thud yesterday afternoon. My heart literally hurt just reading the headline. I know lots of my subscribers developed conversion-fatigue during COVID, eventually getting to the point of saying—out loud even—“Feck ‘em, then! You can’t save someone who doesn’t want to be saved.” I’ve used the analogy before: It’s like a bunch of us have been standing on the bow of a ship looking down at millions of people drowning in the water below. But every time we toss out a life preserver, the deranged group response is, “You guys aren’t even real lifeguards!”

But those were adults—capable of doing their own research and listening to alternative opinions and questioning narratives and using their God-given brains. If they willfully refused to do all of that, #NotOurProblem. But we’re talking about babies here; tiny, perfect, helpless creatures who depend on their parents to protect them. That realization right there is the best remedy for conversion-fatigue I’ve ever encountered.

So, I’m writing a letter to all of the clueless parents out there. Many of you have told me your children, grandchildren, friends, coworkers, siblings, and neighbors are still jabbing and boosting their kids. Feel free to copy/paste or forward my note along to them, if you’re so inclined. If we save even a single little one from becoming a VAERS statistic, it’ll be worth it.

Maybe I’m wasting precious time that could be better spent teaching goldfish to play golf or explaining how Wi-Fi works to a potato. But I know in my heart that there are parents out there who would kill or die to do right by their babies… if only they knew what doing right was.

Tell me what you’d add to my letter in the comments. :)

