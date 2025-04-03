Millions of Cribs Recalled for Injuring and Killing Babies
(Not really. But it's a solid analogy.)
A few psychopaths who were never meant to have children aside, I think it’s safe to say the vast majority of parents want what’s best for their kids. It starts before they’re even born, when moms forsake sushi and saunas and back-sleeping and Syrah—or Sauvignon Blanc or Budweiser—and anything else deemed unfit for our growing fetuses. (I’m not really sure what dads give up, TBH, aside from sex with their not-pregnant partners, but male readers are free to boast about your herculean gestational sacrifices in the comments.) Before we even push our bundles of
poop joy out of our bodies or have them gently removed by a skilled surgeon we spent six months researching, we obsess over car seat installation videos, spend a fortune on organic crib bedding and lead/phthalate/BPA-free sensory playthings, and baby-proof our homes to the point that we can’t even open our own cabinets.
But practically the minute they’re on the outside of our wombs, many of us morph into obedient little slaves to the system we’ve been taught was designed to protect us from the big, bad, germy world.
NURSE: I’m just going to whisk your adorable four-hour-old Atticus Moonbeam off for her Hep B shot, be right back with her!
NEW MOM: Sounds good! Could you bring me some ice chips and a fresh pair of mesh granny panties when you come back?
We—and I’m including the younger, dumber version of myself in this royal pronoun—don’t ask why Atticus needs a Hepatitis B shot (seeing as she’s probably not going to be sharing dirty heroin needles or working the streets anytime soon) or what’s even in it. We’re not doctors! (And if we are, med school likely taught us 1) wash your hands between patients and 2) newborns get a Hep B shot.) We trust that trained medical professionals know what’s best for us and our tots. We don’t change the oil in our own cars or perform our own root canal surgeries. We leave the lawyering to our lawyers. Besides, first do no harm, right?
Obviously, lots (and lots and lots) of us have woken up to the CONVID scam… but daily I’m shocked by how many parents are still buying in. I can almost forgive blindly following along with the routine childhood schedule [I SAID ALMOST BEFORE ANYONE STARTS FLOGGING ME], because if that’s what you did with your first or your sister did with hers or your arsenal of mainstream baby-making books told you was standard-wellness-procedure and you haven’t seen any first-hand carnage or learned how corrupt the collective mainstream media are yet, who can blame you? None of us know what we don’t know until we know it, so let’s all try to have a little grace.
But COVID vaccines? For babies? Who are the parents lining up their newborns for this poison? Who are the providers offering it? I’ve used “unthinkable” to describe driving at night in the rain; this is unconscionable, unacceptable, unredeemably wrong on every level.
While COVID booster uptake is relatively, gloriously low, it’s not zero—and the fear-mongering propaganda peddling is as strong as ever. Which means that millions of wee ones out there are at risk of crippling side-effects, lifelong immunity issues, and an increased risk of contracting COVID (which is less scary for kids than garden variety influenza, but still an infuriating irony). Surely if these parents knew what we know, they’d fire their profiteering pediatricians on the spot and tell pharma to take a ten-mile hike off a five-foot pier. Ideally into a swamp filled with starving alligators.
The Substack above landed in my inbox with a painful thud yesterday afternoon. My heart literally hurt just reading the headline. I know lots of my subscribers developed conversion-fatigue during COVID, eventually getting to the point of saying—out loud even—“Feck ‘em, then! You can’t save someone who doesn’t want to be saved.” I’ve used the analogy before: It’s like a bunch of us have been standing on the bow of a ship looking down at millions of people drowning in the water below. But every time we toss out a life preserver, the deranged group response is, “You guys aren’t even real lifeguards!”
But those were adults—capable of doing their own research and listening to alternative opinions and questioning narratives and using their God-given brains. If they willfully refused to do all of that, #NotOurProblem. But we’re talking about babies here; tiny, perfect, helpless creatures who depend on their parents to protect them. That realization right there is the best remedy for conversion-fatigue I’ve ever encountered.
So, I’m writing a letter to all of the clueless parents out there. Many of you have told me your children, grandchildren, friends, coworkers, siblings, and neighbors are still jabbing and boosting their kids. Feel free to copy/paste or forward my note along to them, if you’re so inclined. If we save even a single little one from becoming a VAERS statistic, it’ll be worth it.
Dear fellow parent,
I’m writing to you today—urgently—because I just learned that beautiful crib you bought has been recalled. Apparently your model has caused millions of injuries, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations, and tens of thousands of deaths. I know it sounds impossible to believe—surely you’d have heard about it on the news or gotten a notice from the manufacturer!—but the truth is, the same company that makes that crib owns every single news station and paper in the US, so they’re burying the story. On purpose.
It’s beyond criminal and I’m sure you’re angry and scared. But I know you’re not mad at me for telling you about it, because you know how much I care about you. Thank God.
Because it’s not your crib. Your crib is fine. But the COVID vaccine you’re planning to give (or have already given) to your child is in the midst of a world-wide recall that you won’t hear about on the news. A furious and growing mob of doctors, scientists, and regular old people like me and you—81,000 of them, to be precise—along with 240 elected officials, multiple government groups, and several scientific studies, are all calling for the COVID-19 vaccines to be withdrawn from the market immediately. Why? Because we now have mountains of evidence proving that the vaccines they want to inject into your perfectly healthy child [who is at less risk of COVID than the seasonal flu] have failed to meet even the most basic standards of safety and effectiveness. And not just slightly failed—failed in a way that makes every other medical product recall look like a single typo in a 500-page physics textbook.
I know. They promised us that COVID vaccines were a magic bullet that would stop transmission and keep everyone safe. Unfortunately, not only was that an outright lie (even our health agencies admitted it, finally), studies now show these things actually have negative efficacy, which is a polite way of saying the more doses you take, the more likely you are to get sick. (It’s okay to be pissed. I’m pissed, too. I mean, what kind of cruel joke is that?)
You probably know that normally, the FDA will put a “black box” warning—meaning it has a significant risk of severe or life-threatening adverse effects—on a prescription medication after it has been linked to five deaths; they’ll pull a product completely if there have been fifty fatalities. Well, according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System [VAERS], the only one we’ve used to track vaccine reactions for thirty-five years, the CDC has logged 38,476 COVID vaccine-related deaths just in the US. Do you want to know how many deaths there were from every other vaccine on the market combined in 2020, the year before the COVID vax rollout? Four hundred and twenty. Just a slight 9,061 percent increase.
I, too, used to believe that agencies like the CDC and FDA and NIH existed to make sure something like this could never happen. If history has taught us anything, it’s that just because something was FDA-approved yesterday doesn’t mean it won’t be recalled tomorrow—or after years or decades of carnage. (If you don’t believe me, look up Vioxx, Fen/Phen, Thalidomide, or asbestos baby powder.)
I mentioned it’s okay to be ballistic, right?
The truth is, babies and children rarely get seriously ill from COVID. That isn’t my opinion, it’s a fact. This isn’t about politics; it’s about people and principles and standing up for our rights as parents. We owe it to our kids to question, research, and think critically. Our most important job is to protect them. If there’s even a microscopic chance of harm, don’t you want to be ten-thousand percent sure the rewards outweigh the risks before saying, “Sure, stick that in my kid”?
I’m praying you do (and I’ve got tons more research if you’d like to see it).
Love,
Jenna
Maybe I’m wasting precious time that could be better spent teaching goldfish to play golf or explaining how Wi-Fi works to a potato. But I know in my heart that there are parents out there who would kill or die to do right by their babies… if only they knew what doing right was.
Tell me what you’d add to my letter in the comments. :)
I mostly stopped throwing the life ring down into the water. Just the occasional victom gets one. I just had a fresh one you might enjoy hearing about. My 28 yr old nephew just moved in with me for a period. After having arrived from a fully vaxxed and proud of it family. (we get boosters to help society. He was told by his father.) Anyways, he is living with me and of course starts asking questions about self care(because he realized that I am unvaxxed and healthy constantly, contrary to his own family). Well, in the course of that he reads a book or two that I have around about Chlorine Dioxide and decides to try it. He has been a type one diabetic since he was 3 years old, (coincidentally around the time he got a whole bunch of funny shots, but we will never know will we). Normally and constantly he has to check his blood sugars a minimum of 5 times per day. But he just told me a couple of days ago, that after having taken the chlorine dioxide for a week and a half that his blood sugars have stabilized to the point where he , for the past week has only needed to monitor / check on them twice per day and the amount of insulin he needs has dropped a bit as well. Fascinating what you can do when you take your health care into your own hands. This was totally unexpected and unplanned good news. While it is not for everybody, it sure has/is helping him. Take care, and ....... keep throwing in a few life rings. I just saved / red pilled a good person/nephew.
Before Covid I was just a crazy anti vaxxer Dad. But thanks to all the corrupt government agencies, My kids refer to me as the family shaman. Thank you fouch I couldnt have done it without your help. At family dinners they actually listen to what I have to say. Bless their hearts.