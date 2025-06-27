Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bridget's avatar
Bridget
2h

Jenna as always you have the perfect way of summarizing things. You're like my main news source these days 🤣 The way people run things through ChatGPT for summaries, you're like my funny ChatGPT for the news. You chew it up and spit it out in a palatable way.

(But...wearables 😲 I cannot hear anything else about MAHA or RFK now without thinking about him praising them the other day - what the what. Are you going to write about him praising them? I was waiting for your deconstruction of that particular CONFUSION.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
1h

"You can disagree with the answers. But pretending the questions are dangerous? That’s not science, it’s religion". I am using that one, thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture