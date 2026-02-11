Here it is—the single post of the week reserved exclusively for my generous paid subscribers. Upgrade today and you’ll be one of them! If you believe, like I do, that what you put out into the universe comes back to you ten-fold, consider it a deposit in the karma bank. ;) Don’t forget, annual subscribers get a free signed book and ALL supporters get my eternal gratitude, the honor of being a true Patron of the Arts, and the opportunity to bask in the glory of my one-of-a-kind Subscriber Spotlight.

Well, it was bound to happen. With the Epstein files dropping like acid at a Jimi Hendrix concert, it was only a matter of time before diligent Democrats finally uncovered the “smoking gun” that proves—irrefutably, scientifically, alphabetically, and cosmetically—that Donald Trump has been lying through his veneered teeth about his relationship with the maybe-dead pedophile all along.

Apparently, after admitting he’d not personally had a chance to wade through the newly unredacted three million-page document dump, House Committee member Dave Min has nevertheless emerged triumphantly clutching that wily pistol.

The Democrat representative from—where else?—California popped up on CNN yesterday to allege that Trump spends every waking moment scheming up new ways to distract American from the Epstein files. “What we have seen so far are a lot of unnecessary redactions of names including, it looks like, Donald Trump’s name quite a lot,” insisted Min, accidentally revealing his superhuman ability to see through fat black ink bars.

And that was just the beginning.