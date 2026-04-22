NOTE: This is the single post of the week reserved for generous paid subscribers. If you want in, you can upgrade below. If you can’t swing it or you aren’t sure if you like me that much, no worries. Free content will resume tomorrow.

Thank you for your support. :)

In my anthology Yankee Doodle Soup for the Fringy, Tin Foil Hat-Wearing Conspiracy Theorist’s Soul (which you can buy here or get for free with a paid annual subscription, ahem), my BFF Erin Cole wrote an objectively hilarious essay about being a conservative woman thrust back into the dating pool during the pandemic. It was filled with surreptitious language like “loves America,” “low taxes,” and “not into groupthink.” Subtle stuff. Very Da Vinci Code.

“You couldn’t just come out and say, ‘Anti-vax right-winger seeking pureblood homesteader’ in your dating profile,” Erin explained. “There was a whole new language to learn. ‘Traditional values’ meant ‘Whatever you do, do not talk to me about gender-affirming care.’ ‘Loves the outdoors’ meant ‘Lady, it’s just you and me in a yurt somewhere, escaping the matrix and living off the grid.’ You looked for clues like ‘hobbies include hunting, fishing, not talking about climate change, and going to church.’ A quote from Ben Shapiro could make a girl weak in the knees; a sideways whisper of Greta Thunberg meant instant, hard pass. ‘Willing to murder’ got moved from the con to the pro column. ‘Nice guns’ took on a whole new meaning.”

Well, you’re not going to believe this, but HuffPo just dropped a groundbreaking bit of investigative journalism in which a group of Very Online Experts™ have bravely cracked the real MAGA code.