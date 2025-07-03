Jenna’s Side

Laura Cornwell
5h

I began immediately to despair when I started reading this and ended up LMAO. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate Kennedy’s “my hair is not on fire” style. He’s getting it done, just not with the kind of theatrics we’ve come to crave. Relax, y’all, have some faith, as hard as that is nowadays.

Lisa Smith
5h

“We’re one vaguely worded tweet away from him being declared the Antichrist by a woman with a cat named ‘Hydroxychloroqueen.’”

🔥 🤣 🔥

