If It’s Broken... Please God Don’t Fix It
(From IF IT WAS EASY THEY'D CALL THE WHOLE DAMN THING A HONEYMOON)
Welcome old and new subscribers! You probably started following me for my topical snark, but before I was NOT FOR EVERYONE, I was just a normal humor writer. As a thank-you to my paid subscribers, I have been serializing, weekly, one of my earlier and favoritest [*I know it’s not a word] books. If this is your first peek into this part of my life—and yo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jenna’s Side to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.