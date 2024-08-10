If It Was Easy, They’d Call the Whole Damn Thing a Honeymoon
Living With and Loving the TV-Addicted, Sex-Obsessed, Not-So-Handy Man You Married
NOTE: This is the first in a series for my incredible paid subscribers. I could not find a way to remove individual readers from this list—sincere apologies—so if you prefer to avoid profanity, kindly delete (and thanks for the prayers!).
Introduction
’Til Death Do Us Part Is a Really Long Time
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jenna’s Side to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.