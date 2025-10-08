Here it is—the single post of the week reserved exclusively for generous paid subscribers. If FOMO has you reeling, upgrade today for the full Jenna’s Side experience, now with 20% more snark! (Remember, annual subs get a free signed book and all paid subscribers get the opportunity to bask in the glory of my Subscriber Spotlight.) Thank you for helping me make insightful humor a career. :)

Well, well, well. Would you looky here? Turns out it only took one brave whistleblower to prove “Trust the Science” really just meant “Trust the Silence.”

After four years of being called conspiracy theorists for suggesting the government might be hiding vaccine injury numbers, it turns out—brace yourselves—the government was hiding vaccine injury numbers.