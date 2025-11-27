Gobble 'til You Wobble: The Meme Edition
Laughter burns calories. It's a fact.
Before I slip fully into a tryptophan coma, I just wanted to say how thankful I am for each and every one of you—and share a little holiday humor. May your pants be stretchy, your family be on their best behavior, and your turkey be [that gag-inducing adjective that means not dry].
I’m thankful for my family under one roof, my full-time writing gig, and this community that supports my need to turn chaos into comedy. Today we eat.
Tell me how you plan to spend the day and what you’re grateful for in the comments.
Flight out at 6 am to grandkids across the country got cancelled late last night due to wind and snow. Husband went frantically shopping for a thawed turkey, came home with a spiral ham. For the first time in our marriage we are celebrating thanksgiving just the two us. I am so thankful for my family, solo dinner totally our choice. I must say it will be bittersweet since my dad died in March, holidays have a different feel already. But - so grateful for the family and friends who already offered to share their hearth and homes and Thanksgivings with us! Gonna reframe and let that be my perspective on this holiday!
Be it known, not only is this husband cooking the turkey, making pies, made the cranberries, cooking the rutabaga for 20 (partial extended family, other half in CA for youngest brother’s change of command ceremony), and admittedly rest spread amongst other, I AM doing it all AGAIN on Sunday for my nuclear family Thanksgiving since son is home on leave, and they’ll need to refuel after World’s Largest Disco true night before.
How’s that for a run on sentence????