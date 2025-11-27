Before I slip fully into a tryptophan coma, I just wanted to say how thankful I am for each and every one of you—and share a little holiday humor. May your pants be stretchy, your family be on their best behavior, and your turkey be [that gag-inducing adjective that means not dry].

I’m thankful for my family under one roof, my full-time writing gig, and this community that supports my need to turn chaos into comedy. Today we eat.

Tell me how you plan to spend the day and what you’re grateful for in the comments.

