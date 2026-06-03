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COVID is like an abusive, alcoholic, wall-punching ex: even though everything about your time together was toxic, at some point you can look back and appreciate the lessons it taught you. In COVID’s case, that would be a) trust your instincts and your immune system, and b) never, ever put an ounce of faith in public health officialdom again.

Public health officialdom, however, is looking back at the COVID cash cow and seeing a perfectly healthy animal with many, many years of milking left in her. After all, you don’t just walk away from a revenue stream that delivered emergency use authorizations, mass procurement contracts, and a population conditioned to politely line up for anything you put your stamp of approval on. You pivot. You rebrand. You invent a new problem, christen it an “unmet need,” and then scramble to come up with a profitable cutting-edge new solution.

Cue Xocova, a shiny new FDA-approved COVID drug and the latest attempt to keep the pandemic franchise alive. According to the clinical trial, people who took the drug within 72 hours of exposure to a known symptomatic COVID patient experienced a 67% reduction in symptomatic COVID.

Both of those figures should make the hair on the back of your neck stand on end.