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Well, it’s official. The Democratic Party has spent eighteen months wound-licking, soul-searching, rebranding, and engaging in the kind of deep institutional reflection that apparently leads you [*checks notes*] right back to Kamala Harris.

It looks as if the party of perpetual protest is not, in fact, going to be unburdened by what has been.

According to the latest Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll, the former vice president—the woman who routinely struggled to string together a coherent sentence and lost to Donald Trump by a margin that made network anchors visibly nauseous—remains the top choice for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, pulling in 27% support among left-leaning voters. (Who are these people? Like, do we know them personally? Are they in the room with us now?) Put a different way, Harris is “miles ahead” of her competition… and yet nearly three-quarters of Democrats would prefer literally anyone else. In most industries, that would get you a product recall. In Democratic politics, it gets you a primary.

The scariest part is that she may be the least awful option.