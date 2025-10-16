Here it is, the single post of the week reserved exclusively for generous paid subscribers. For as little as $1.50 a week—basically what you tip your barista for spelling your name wrong—you could be one of them. Remember, annual subs get a free signed book and all paid subscribers get the opportunity to bask in the glory of my Subscriber Spotlight. If FOMO has you reeling, upgrade today for the full Jenna’s Side experience, now with 20% more snark!

Every couple I know has a spender and a saver. (There’s also one person who loads the dishwasher like a German engineer and another who does it like a drunk raccoon, but that’s another post entirely.) You probably will not be surprised to learn that I am the spender in my marriage.

If I were a singer, my chart-topping single would go like this: “Let’s paint the house! Let’s remodel the bathroom! Let’s go to Greece! Let’s buy electric bikes! Tra-la-la-la-la wheeeeee!”



The saver I share a bathroom and a last name with, of course, shoots down the vast majority of these purchases investments in our happiness.

“Why does it always default to not spending?” I pout. “Why can’t it be, ‘well, I want to buy it and you don’t, so I guess we’ll just buy it then’?”

Marriage, it turns out, is a lot like government—doing nothing is the default.

Case in point: Daylight Saving Time.