You know how some of us have been saying—on a loop for roughly the last 1,765 days—that mRNA injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction? Well, earlier this month, a global coalition representing the planet’s 476 million Indigenous people declared that very thing. In those exact words. In writing. For the entire world to see.