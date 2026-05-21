Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
29m

“…I was constantly terrified I had mentally butt-dialed our Lord and Savior.” I’m dead. 🤣🤣🤣

I LOVE being a paid subscriber ❤️

Have fun in CA you beautiful bad ass! 😘🤬🍑❤️

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Roberta Stack's avatar
Roberta Stack
25m

I had a similar experience as a child who was raised Catholic. I never knew what to say in confession, so I made stuff up. And I would leave room for my Guardian Angel when I was in a line at Communion.

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