Jenna’s Side

David Resnick's avatar
David Resnick
7h

Good for you! As a reader (exclusively) of Substack and X content, I have thought about this a lot. How many subscriptions can I have, which should I pay for, and it makes me feel a bit guilty to read for free if it’s a daily go to. Mainstream media is, for me, now the anti-Christ (sticking with your theme), and I avoid it like the plague. My go-to for important news is X and Jeff Childers, but you are f’ing funny! And I have grown to love your take on things. I don’t know how I found you, but I subscribed because it was free. At first I probably read one article per week and over a few months I began to read you daily. Is your stack critical to me? Maybe not for breaking news but definitely for my mental health. Am I willing to pay? Yes! It would actually make me feel better, less guilty even. Why haven’t I already paid? I guess if I can get something for free I am guilty of taking it. A gentle nudge is all I needed. And one example of too much nudging, even though I do pay him, a bit begrudgingly though, is Alex Berenson. This way of getting our news is new territory and difficult to navigate. One thing mainstream media does right is consolidate writers and sell ads. But then again, that’s probably what got us to this newer model. Tough business.

Janet
7h

I clearly remember the first prayer I was sure was answered by God. I bought this awesome ball point pen in a wild color and unusual shape. It was 75 cents. I was in grade school. I lost it soon after I got it in the house somewhere. We were not church goers because she couldn’t drive and we lived on a farm. Dad would not take us but mom listened to a radio church and tried to impart some religious instruction. That was long long ago. I remember praying to God that he would tell me where that pen was hiding. Soon I thought to look upstairs where the laundry hung out. There it was—in a dress pocket. I immediately knew God himself (or the Angel assigned that day to lost ballpoint pens or little girls) had answered my prayer. I’m 77 and still think of that. I’ve had many prayers answered since. I say go ahead with your plan, Jenna.

