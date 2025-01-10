Officially red-pilled Hollywood icon Mel Gibson sat down with Joe Rogan yesterday—and is it just me or is Mel looking more and more like Del Bigtree’s sexy older brother every day?—

—and it nearly broke the internet. It seems that at the very time of the interview, Mel’s $14.5 million Malibu mansion (along with roughly 9,000 other structures, but who’s counting?) was burning to the ground in one of the many horrific SoCal fires currently raging. Alert the media! Stop the presses! All hacks on deck!

During the otherwise all-but-ignored-by-MSM interview—other than to call it controversial—Mel casually mentioned having three friends who had been diagnosed with stage four cancer and completely cured themselves using red-headed stepdrugs like ivermectin, fenbendazole, and methylene blue. Gibson also recounted the tragic tale of catching Covid from his gardener of twenty years. “We both went to the same hospital, we both got remdesivir, and he died and I didn’t,” said Gibson, adding, “I couldn’t walk for three months after I had that stuff.”

The stuff that Anthony Fauci enthusiastically endorsed.

The collective press corps has issued an official statement in response to Gibson’s claims.

Anyway, according to the Daily Mail, “[Gibson’s] sprawling property, built in 1996, was purchased by the Oscar winner in 2008 for a cool $11.5 million and boasted five-bedrooms, as well as a majestic old world feel including a castle style turret.”

You guys, I can’t even.

Even when you search specifically for the interview plus ivermectin, TNN (The Narrative Network) is far too concerned with the fact of Mel’s house igniting to care about a little tidbit that could crush the $242 billion cancer industry on the spot and put a fat lot of Pharma drug lords out of business. Weird, right? Remember when reporters used to risk (and sometimes lose) their lives to chase a juicy scoop? Seriously, journalists of the world. You guys are an embarrassment.

Props to Todayville.com, a fairly small Canadian news site I’d never heard of before, for not only covering Gibson’s proverbial bombshell, but including the groundbreaking work of Dr. Kathleen Ruddy in their report. Ruddy, a cancer surgeon, has repeatedly seen the same “miraculous” results as Mel’s friends experienced using ivermectin to treat cancer—something she readily admits she did not see coming. “I was as astonished as anyone might be that ivermectin has potential as an anti-cancer agent,” she’s stated multiple times. “I’m a cancer surgeon. We don’t do parasites. We don’t do ivermectin.” (I had the pleasure of hearing Dr. Ruddy speak at last year’s FLCCC conference, and I highly recommend checking out her presentation when you can.)

I don’t mean to make light of Gibson’s loss; I can’t imagine every single item I own going up in flames and my heart breaks for him and his neighbors except the evil pedophilic ones, they can rot in hell with all of their earthly possessions for all I care. (And yes, I know that stuff is just stuff, but I’d still be devastated to know I’d never again see my daughters’ precious childhood scribbles or hold my dad’s old reading glasses with the chewed-up arms again. Call me materialistic.) I’m merely pointing out—yet again—the gross incompetency of the lamestream media and making sure my followers know about the drugs Pharma wishes you didn’t. ;)

