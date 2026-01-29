BREAKING: Ilhan Omar Survives Violent Political Attack
(Okay, she was lightly spritzed. Might've been salad dressing. Therapy dogs have been called.)
If you know anything at all about me (other than that I collect cats the way some people hoard canned goods, I’m obsessed with my two dazzling daughters, and I love alliteration like Lindsay Lohan loves lip filler and legal trouble), it’s that I can’t resist a good conspiracy theory. I don’t hide it. I don’t apologize for it. I read FOIA dumps for fun. I’ve gone down enough rabbit holes to qualify as a part-time cuniculturist.
But every once in a while, something happens that requires zero mental gymnastics, not a single scrap of tinfoil, and nary a leap of logic—because the “coincidences” line up so perfectly it might as well come with a laugh track.
Enter Ilhan Omar and The Great Syringe Spritz of 2026.
