Like most people my age, I spent every Saturday morning in the 1970s glued to the single household tube. That was the day Mom was allowed to “sleep in” and we kids could build pillow forts in the green shag-carpeted living room and enjoy bottomless bowls of Lucky Charms and back-to-back cartoons. My budding-cat-lady favorite was Josie and the Pussycats, with The Jetsons a close second. Having been born with the musical talent of a potato peeler, I was probably never going to be in a girl band, but maybe—just maybe—one day I’d have my own flying car and a robot maid*! A girl could dream.

*Yes, we called them maids in the ‘70s. We used other sexist, forbidden words like stewardess and mailman and master bedroom, too. Those were wild linguistic times.

I mean, say less!

It honestly never occurred to me that Rosie and her crew might eventually form an army, get their own social network, attract more than a million machine-made users overnight, and immediately start workshopping humanity’s demise—but here we are.